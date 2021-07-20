Sam Hunt, Mickey Guyton & more join ACM Party for a Cause

Steven Worster

ACM Party for a Cause is heading to Nashville for the first time.

The annual event will make its Music City debut August 4 at Ascend Amphitheater, with performances by Sam Hunt, Old Dominion, Mickey Guyton, Lee Brice and Brett Eldredge, in addition to special guest appearances by Trisha Yearwood and Tenille Townes.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Academy of Country Music’s charitable arm, ACM Lifting Lives, which provides funding to music health and therapy programs.

Additional guests will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

Party for a Cause takes place the night before the 14th annual ACM Honors, where Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Rascal Flatts, Loretta Lynn, Lady A, Toby Keith and more will be recognized for their success in country music at the Ryman Auditorium on August 25.

ACM Party for a Cause is typically a multi-day event held in Las Vegas in April in coordination with the ACM Awards. The awards show was moved to Nashville in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It will return to Las Vegas in 2022.

