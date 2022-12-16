Wilbur Oscar Gundlach is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

After attending Cornell on a full academic scholarship and graduating with honors, Wilbur became a decorated naval aviator who flew his Grumman Avenger off escort carriers in the Pacific. He survived being shot down behind enemy lines at Iwo Jima, went home to New York where he raised his 5 children and worked for Kodak until he retired. This is A.D. from KSHE’s Grandfather

Wilbur wanted to hear Ring of Fire by Johnny Cash

