Tom Reeves is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Tom was in the U.S. Air Force and he retired in 2017 after 20 years of service

Tom was a “Port Dawg” that loaded cargo planes and helped ensure forward bases and remote locations were prepared to operate under any conditions and supplies and troops made it to their destination no matter how far or what the circumstances were

Tom says they always got it done … first in and last out

Tom wanted to hear You Should Be Here by Cole Swindell

