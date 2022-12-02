Timothy Kirkman is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Timothy was in the U.S. Air Force and Illinois Air National Guard from August 1987 to November 2010

Timothy was an Aircraft Armament Systems Specialist on the B-52 G Bomber and F-16 Fighter in the 183rd FW Illinois Air National Guard in Springfield, IL

Timothy deployed to several different bases in the United States and across the globe in support of the global war on terrorism

Timothy wanted to hear Wine, Beer, Whiskey by Little Big Town

