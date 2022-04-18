Sue and Craig Leonard

SFC Sue Leonard and SCF Craig Leonard are the newest recruits on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

SFC Sue Leonard and SCF Craig Leonard were submitted by Lauryn Leonard, their daughter

Both of her parents, SFC Sue Leonard and SCF Craig Leonard, are retired from the United States Army. Collectively, they have served 51 years from 1986 to 2014, and were stationed at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, IL

They continue to support our military as active volunteers for the Gold Star Mission, a nonprofit organization that families by preserving the memory of our Fallen Heroes

Sue & Craig wanted to hear Speechless by Dan + Shay

