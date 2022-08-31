Robert Scherrer is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Robert serves in the United States Army and has served for 16 years

Robert was a combat medic overseas and now he is in a chemical combat unit

Robert has been gone for over a year and won’t return for another 3 months, hopefully

Robert wanted to hear Whiskey Girl by Toby Keith

