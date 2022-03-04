Richard Bauer is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com

Richard was in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years and always assigned to Scott Air Force Base, but was also being sent to different bases all over the planet, 2-3 times a year

Richard was in Command and Control following and tracking planes on radar all over

Richard also did 10 years within the 23 years with Missouri Military Funeral Honors Program

Richard wanted to hear I Go Back by Kenny Chesney

At 92.3 WIL we are proud of the U.S. Military men and women who are serving & have served our country and we want to salute those who protect our freedom! Fill out the form HERE

We want to brag on you so tell us what branch you served, what songs get you through the day, and a little about YOU! Then we’ll honor you on air, online, give you a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of your favorite songs!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com