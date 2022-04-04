Peter Burggraf is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!



Peter was in the United Stated Marine Corp. from 1997-2001

Peter was a Presidential Marine working security detail for the President working for President’s Clinton and Bush

Peter was recalled in 2003 for Operation Iraqi Freedom which he was attached at Camp Pendleton for Military Police duties which was his MOS from 1997-2001

Peter wanted to hear Famous Friends by Chris Young and Kane Brown

