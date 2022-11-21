Patrick Hambrough is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Patrick served in the Marine Corps from 2018 to 2022. He was Stationed in Quantico, Virginia at The Basic School and was a 3531 Motor Transport Operator

Patrick wanted to hear Amarillo Sky by Jason Aldean

