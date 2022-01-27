Michael Wilson is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Michael was in the Army – joined in 1985 and was active duty until 1989.

Michael served the first 2 years in Germany as a 51B carpenter/masonry specialist, then 1 year at Fort McClellan in Alabama

Michael then went into the Army Reserves as an Administration Specialist and went to Desert Storm then Bosnia and finally Iraq

Michael received medical retirement in 2010 and retired as a Staff Sergeant

Michael wanted to hear God’s Country by Blake Shelton

