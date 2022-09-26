Michael Kampmann is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com

Michael is a Construction Mechanic 1st Class Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy Reserves

Michael has served deployments to the Middle East and has currently served for 8 years

Michael wanted to hear 865 by Morgan Wallen

At 92.3 WIL we are proud of the U.S. Military men and women who are serving & have served our country and we want to salute those who protect our freedom! Fill out the form HERE

We want to brag on you so tell us what branch you served, what songs get you through the day, and a little about YOU! Then we’ll honor you on air, online, give you a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of your favorite songs!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com