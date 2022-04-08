Michael Goodsell is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com

Michael was a combat engineer in the Army National Guard

Michael enlisted while in high school in 1986 and served 22 years

Michael served in the Republic of Panama, Germany, Alaska, several state emergencies including the flood of 1993

Michael was called to active duty in 2004 and served a combat tour for Operation Iraqi Freedom. After returning after 18 months, he was once again called to active duty for Hurricane Katrina and Rita

Michael retired as a Sergeant First Class and lead a platoon of 30 soldiers

Michael wanted to hear Red Dirt Road by Brooks & Dunn

At 92.3 WIL we are proud of the U.S. Military men and women who are serving & have served our country and we want to salute those who protect our freedom! Fill out the form HERE

We want to brag on you so tell us what branch you served, what songs get you through the day, and a little about YOU! Then we’ll honor you on air, online, give you a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of your favorite songs!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com