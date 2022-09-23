Matthew Mumford is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Matthew was in the Army National Guard from June of 2013 to June of 2020

Matthew was a 13F which is a Forward Observer, or artillery. He was responsible for being able to call in artillery rounds for one of the 2 reasons. To destroy the enemy at hand, or to suppress them like enough for the ally troops to go in or retreat. All depending of course of the situation

Matthew wanted to hear How Do You Like Me Now?! by Toby Keith

