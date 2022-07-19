Matt Boutelle is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Matt served from 1992-1999 as a navel aircrewman (not a pilot) on board MH53 helicopters in Signela, Sicily

Matt delivered passengers, cargo, and mail to the navel fleet

Matt was forward deployed in multiple countries around the Mediterranean sea and the Persian Gulf and also served as an aircrewman on board bell jet ranger helicopters at helicopter training squadron in Milton, Florida

Matt trained student pilots on formation flights, external load flights, and maintenance flights

Matt has a combined career with over 1400 flight hours

Matt wanted to hear I Hold On by Dierks Bentley

