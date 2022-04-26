Mark Hilmes is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com

Mark served in the U.S. Army for 10 years from 1983 to 1994 as a construction equipment mechanic

Mark served 2 tours in Germany & deployed to Desert Storm

Mark wanted to hear Garth Brooks by Friends in Low Places

At 92.3 WIL we are proud of the U.S. Military men and women who are serving & have served our country and we want to salute those who protect our freedom! Fill out the form HERE

We want to brag on you so tell us what branch you served, what songs get you through the day, and a little about YOU! Then we’ll honor you on air, online, give you a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of your favorite songs!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com