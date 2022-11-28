Logan Will is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com

Logan graduated from Marine Corps boot camp in October 2022. During his time at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, he was one of four squad leaders in his 84-man platoon. He qualified as an Expert Rifleman/Marksman. He won “Iron Man” out of all six platoons (467 men), which is determined by a combination of scores from the Physical Fitness Test and Combat Fitness Test. He was the only recruit out of the entire 467-man company to score a perfect score on his Combat Fitness Test (a 300 out of 300, actually did it twice). And his Platoon # 2114 won Honor Platoon overall out of all six platoons in the entire Company

Logan wanted to hear Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American) by Toby Keith

At 92.3 WIL we are proud of the U.S. Military men and women who are serving & have served our country and we want to salute those who protect our freedom! Fill out the form HERE

We want to brag on you so tell us what branch you served, what songs get you through the day, and a little about YOU! Then we’ll honor you on air, online, give you a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of your favorite songs!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com