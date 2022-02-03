LaMark Brown is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

LaMark was in the US Army, 94 Bravo (Food Service Specialist), January 1980 – March 1988 – Sgt. / Honorably discharged (awarded 2 of the Army’s top 4 medals 5 times (3 Army Commendation Medals and 2 Army Achievement Medals)

LaMark served at Fort Riley in Kansas, Fort Leonard Wood and Fort Wainwright in Alaska

LaMark is now a career letter carrier with the USPS . He loves his job and the community I serve, Brentwood

LaMark wanted to hear Heart On Fire by Eric Church

