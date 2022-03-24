Kevin Stevens is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Kevin was in the Marine Corps from 1988 to 2004

Kevin knew from when he was young that he wanted to serve his country

Kevin went straight to Marine Corps boot camp right after high school and retired at Rank E9 as a Master Gunnery Sergeant

Kevin has done two tours to Iraq and was on the front lines of Desert Storm

Kevin spent a good amount of time between his tours being a recruiter based in St. Louis

Kevin wanted to hear People Are Crazy by Billy Currington

