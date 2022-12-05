Kayla Hefele is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Kayla served in the U.S. Air Force as a Security Forces Patrolman and Unit Training Manager from 2011-2017

Kayla was stationed at Kadena AFB in Okinawa Japan, Altus AFB in Oklahoma, and was deployed for a little while to Qatar before finally separating due to medical reasonings

Kayla loved her job and the individuals she was blessed to serve with and will cherish those memories forever

Kayla thanks all of her brothers and sisters who serve or have served in all branches #IGY6 <3 Kayla wanted to hear She’s Got It All by Kenny Chesney

