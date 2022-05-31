Joshua Carnaghi is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com

Joshua started his military career in the NAVY in September 2001, 5 Days before 9/11

Joshua learned to become an Aircraft Electrician and most of his time underway was spent on the flight deck of the USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier

Joshua was deployed for Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom

Joshua received a honorable discharge in 2006 after 5 years of service

Joshua, after a couple years, decided he would return to service in the United States Coast Guard in 2008 as an Electrician’s Mate

Joshua was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer in 2021 to serve his 1st tour as a Marine Inspector in St. Louis

Joshua wanted to hear Country Girl (Shake It For Me) by Luke Bryan

