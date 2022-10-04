Josh Hipenbecker is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Josh enlisted in the Army National Guard in July of 2016, the summer of his freshman year of college. Initially as 88M (truck driver), he contracted as an officer cadet into the Truman State University ROTC (reserve officer training program) Battalion shortly after. From there, he participated in the SMP (simultaneous membership program) while in college in the Missouri National Guard; during which he served with a Field Artillery unit. This continued through the end of college at which time he was commissioned as a 15A (Aviation officer) into the Missouri Army National Guard. From there he went onto flight school where he learned to pilot UH-60M helicopters and he continues to fly in the state today

Josh wanted to hear Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com