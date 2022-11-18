Jerry Eidson is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Jerry was in the U.S. Army (1991-2013). Joined at 17 during Desert Storm, and retired after 22 years of being a C.B.R.N.E. (Chemical, Biological, Radiological,Nuclear & Explosives) NCO. 3 combat tours and 5 overseas tours. Duties trained on chemical, biological and radioactive environments by detecting hazards, taking and collecting samples for analysis to protect U.S. forces. Maintained gas masks, chemical suits and stayed current on hazmat first responders / incidents work. Served at Ft. Leonard Wood as a Biological Warfare Instructor

Jerry wanted to hear In Color by Jamey Johnson

