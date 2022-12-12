Jenna Crain is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com

Jenna served in the U.S Navy from January 2013 to January 2018 as a Hospital Corpsman. She was responsible for medical care of active-duty service members, retirees, and their families. She was also responsible for completing overseas screenings for all service members and their dependents leaving Cherry Point for an overseas duty assignment

Jenna wanted to hear Brand New Man by Brooks & Dunn

At 92.3 WIL we are proud of the U.S. Military men and women who are serving & have served our country and we want to salute those who protect our freedom! Fill out the form HERE

We want to brag on you so tell us what branch you served, what songs get you through the day, and a little about YOU! Then we’ll honor you on air, online, give you a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of your favorite songs!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com