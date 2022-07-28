James Zahn is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

James was in the Army, 2 deployments to Iraq. One to the triangle of death, the second to Tikri. There is a whole book about his first deployment called “Blackhearts”

James was a 50 cal gunner. He helped secure an all girls school for the first play since the fall of Saddam

James also did personal security for V.I.P.s of Iraq and other countries

James wanted to hear How ’Bout You by Eric Church

