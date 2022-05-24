James Pollhein is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

James served in the United States Army from 2012-2020

James was an e4/Specialist and he flew drones, specifically the Shadow Drone

James song choice reminds him of his wife that he’s been with for 25 years and married for 22

James wanted to hear You’re Still the One by Shania Twain

