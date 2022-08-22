James Forbuss is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

James is Gunners Mate 1st Class Petty Officer, US Navy

James is a Northwest grad, grew up in Fenton

James joined in 2012, served on USS Porter (DDG 78) out of Rota, Spain for 5 years, USS San Jacinto (CG 56) out of Norfolk, VA for three years and now back home as a local Navy Recruiter in West County

James wanted to hear Eight Second Ride by Jake Owen

