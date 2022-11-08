Jacob Hartmann is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Jacob served in the United States Air Force for 8 years and is currently still serving. He is a Staff Sergeant and Supervisor Medic on the ambulance service in the United States Air Force. He is currently stationed in the country of Qatar on deployment

Jacob wanted to hear Beer Never Broke My Heart by Luke Combs

