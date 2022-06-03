Gary Massey is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Gary has served for 30 years and counting

Gary has spent the last 8 years of his career in St. Louis at Sector Upper Mississippi River where he earned the designation of Master Marine Inspector in 2019

Gary has spent 15 years of his 30 in the Coast Guard as a Marine Inspector

Gary wanted to hear American Soldier by Toby Keith

