Franz Karnuth is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com

Franz started his career as a Marine Safety Boarding Officer in Long Island Sound, Marine Casualty Investigator in St. Louis, Hazardous Material Advisor for the National Strike Force, and finally returning to St. Louis to be the Senior Investigations Officer

Franz retired after more than 20 years of service and then returned to the Sector Upper Mississippi River be a civilian Marine Inspector where he works side by side with active duty personnel and has continued to serve his nation

Franz wanted to hear Beer For My Horses by Toby Keith

