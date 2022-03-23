Eric Kiehlmeier is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Eric is currently serving as an Officer in the United States Coast Guard and he has been in 15 years. During my time I’ve

Eric has done a variety of duties during his time

Eric was in Alaska conducting boardings on commercial fishing vessels

Eric has worked in clinics as a X-ray technician and now he conducts vessel inspections on commercial vessels transiting up and down the Mississippi River

Eric loves his job because it has allowed him to see a lot of our great nation and meet people he would have never gotten the opportunity to otherwise

Eric wanted to hear Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go) by Dierks Bentley

