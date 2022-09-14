Douglas Robinson is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Douglas’ first job in the United State Marine Corps was Marine Corps Security Force Company. His duties included providing security for special weapons, participating on reactionary team during threats or movement of special weapons

Douglas’ last assignment in the Marine Corps was at Weapons Training Battalion as a Marksmanship Instructor. There he was a line/range NCO for the pistol range. During his time there, he instructed over 10,000 Marines in pistol marksmanship skills

Douglas wanted to hear Made in America by Toby Keith

