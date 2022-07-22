Donna Gentry is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Donna was an U.S .Army Veterinary Food Inspector, 1979-1983

Donna was responsible for inspecting all foods served in the dining facilities and sold in the Commissary and Club System

Donna was a Combat Medic / EMT, 2000-2004

Donna was responsible for assisting doctors with patients (ex. taking weights and temps). She gave vaccinations, cleaned wounds and cared for sick or wounded soldiers

Donna wanted to hear Forever After All by Luke Combs

