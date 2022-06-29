Daniel Page is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Daniel served in the Army from 1985 – 2007 as a military police officer

Daniel has been deployed to Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan

Daniel wanted to hear Up Down by Morgan Wallen ft. Florida Georgia Line

