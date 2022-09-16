Daniel Gilkerson is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Daniel as an Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Systems Engineer, he was responsible for maintaining and operating radio and satellite equipment to support deployed and garrison Intelligence efforts

Daniel was deployed 2014-2015 with 1st MarDiv between Jabber and AL Asad as the first push against ISIS

Daniel wanted to hear I’m From The Country by Tracy Byrd

