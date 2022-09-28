Cole West is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Cole is being nominated posthumously by his friend who says … “I am nominating my best friend and hero, Cole Michael West”

Cole’s friend has requested that his amazing mother, Renee West Strong, would receive on his behalf

SGT Cole Michael West served in the US Army, Infantry

Cole served several deployments to the Persian Gulf and Iraq from 2003 to 2018. He passed away in June 2020

Cole’s friend picked Give Heaven Some Hell by HARDY as his song

