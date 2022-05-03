Chief Master Sergeant Brian Gabel is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!
Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com
Brian was nominated by his son Benjamin
Brian served 20 years as a Security Forces member in the Air Force and was part of an Inspector General team
Brian served from 1979 to 1999
Brian wanted to hear 23 by Sam Hunt
At 92.3 WIL we are proud of the U.S. Military men and women who are serving & have served our country and we want to salute those who protect our freedom! Fill out the form HERE to become the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team!
We want to brag on you so tell us what branch you served, what songs get you through the day, and a little about YOU! Then we’ll honor you on air, online, give you a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of your favorite songs!
Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com