Chief Master Sergeant Brian Gabel is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brian was nominated by his son Benjamin

Brian served 20 years as a Security Forces member in the Air Force and was part of an Inspector General team

Brian served from 1979 to 1999

Brian wanted to hear 23 by Sam Hunt

