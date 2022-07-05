Cheryl Kuntz is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com

Cheryl is currently assigned at Scott Air Force Base as a Technical Sergeant in the United States Air Force

Cheryl is a Critical Care Air Transport Team Respiratory Therapist

Cheryl has served for 17 years, deployed six times to Iraq

Cheryl’s primary job is to set up intensive care units on the back of airplanes and provide life saving care to critically wounded service members during flights from war zone back to the USA

Cheryl works full time as an active duty member at Barnes Jewish Hospital where she helped establish a readiness based partnership between the Air Force and the level 1 trauma center to keep military members skills sharp for their deployed mission and augment healthcare staffing

Cheryl wanted to hear My Church by Maren Morris

At 92.3 WIL we are proud of the U.S. Military men and women who are serving & have served our country and we want to salute those who protect our freedom! Fill out the form HERE

We want to brag on you so tell us what branch you served, what songs get you through the day, and a little about YOU! Then we’ll honor you on air, online, give you a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of your favorite songs!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com