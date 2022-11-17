Cassandra Eason is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com

Cassandra was in the Army from October 1991 – December 2014. She started out in personnel & pay, then spent 2 years in PsyOp – Psychological Warfare & her last job was a movement supervisor in the transportation command. They moved vehicles & soldiers from place to place, even for war time, and also worked as a civilian for the Army doing payroll, putting soldiers in training classes, and scheduling their travel

Cassandra wanted to hear Gettin’ You Home by Chris Young

At 92.3 WIL we are proud of the U.S. Military men and women who are serving & have served our country and we want to salute those who protect our freedom! Fill out the form HERE

We want to brag on you so tell us what branch you served, what songs get you through the day, and a little about YOU! Then we’ll honor you on air, online, give you a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of your favorite songs!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com