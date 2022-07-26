Brynn Laspe is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com

Brynn is in the U.S. Army – Private First Class – currently stationed at Fort Meade, MD

Brynn’s MOS 25Victor, attending DINFOS

Brynn completed basic training at Fort Jackson, SC and graduated April 2022

Brynn is in school now to be a Combat Documentation Specialist. She will be in school until the end of 2022, then stationed at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis. From there, she will go where I she is needed, shooting pictures and video of our service members

Brynn wanted to hear Indian Outlaw by Tim McGraw

