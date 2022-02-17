Brett Laswell is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com

Brett is in the US Air Force and is an AC-130U Gunner by trade. You know the Call of Duty mission but real life

Brett is currently at Scott AFB, IL as the Division Manager for Tanker Allocations

Brett has been in 16.5 years and has been deployed on 7 different occasions. 6 to Afghanistan and once to Kuwait flying missions into Iraq and Syria

Brett wanted to hear Give Heaven Some Hell by HARDY

At 92.3 WIL we are proud of the U.S. Military men and women who are serving & have served our country and we want to salute those who protect our freedom! Fill out the form HERE

We want to brag on you so tell us what branch you served, what songs get you through the day, and a little about YOU! Then we’ll honor you on air, online, give you a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of your favorite songs!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com