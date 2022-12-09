Brendan Pille is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brendan was in the U.S. Navy AT2 (AW), Avionics Technician working on F-18 Super Hornets

Brendan was stationed in Lemoore California for 7 years. During that time, he was deployed for a 10 months in the middle east during Operation Inherent Resolve

Brendan wanted to hear My Front Porch Looking In by Lonestar

