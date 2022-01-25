Bill Neaveill is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Bill served in the U.S. Navy from July 1972 to September 1994 when he retired as a Senior Chief Aviation Electronics Technician (E-8)

Bill was deployed on the USS Constellation, USS Ranger, USS John F Kennedy and USS Saipan on his sea duty assignments. His shore duty was spent mainly in Memphis, TN

Bill was deployed to the Persian Gulf during the first gulf war (Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm). His duties were varied. He initially worked on RA-5C aircraft and covered flight operations on the flight deck

Bill was an instructor, a calibration technician, a division chief/officer and contract specialist

Bill says it was an honor and privilege to serve his country and safeguard our families and freedoms. God Bless America!

