Anthony Plesnicar is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com

Anthony enlisted in U.S. Air Force in February 2020 as a Security Forces member (military police)

Anthony served one year in South Korea is now stationed at Scott Air Force Base

Anthony wanted to hear Whiskey Glasses by Morgan Wallen

At 92.3 WIL we are proud of the U.S. Military men and women who are serving & have served our country and we want to salute those who protect our freedom! Fill out the form HERE

We want to brag on you so tell us what branch you served, what songs get you through the day, and a little about YOU! Then we’ll honor you on air, online, give you a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of your favorite songs!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com