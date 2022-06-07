Andrew Vetter is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Andrew started in the Coast Guard in 2002

Andrew was responsible for the operation, maintenance, and repair of internal combustion engines, and other vital machinery equipment to keep the Coast Guard Mission up and running

Andrew now serves as a Marine Inspector for Sector Upper Mississippi River right here in St. Louis

Andrew wanted to hear John Deere Green by Joe Diffie

