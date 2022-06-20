Andrew Givens is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com

Andrew was in the Army, Chemical Warfare, Sniper, 10 years of service

Andrew did the investigation, development, manufacture or procurement and supply of all smoke and incendiary materials, all toxic gases, and all gas defense appliances. It was great, but he lost his taste and smell

Andrew wanted to hear Coming Home by Skylar Grey

