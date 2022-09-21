Amy Reckert is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Amy is a Sergeant in the Army National Guard. She joined in 2014 as an Human Resource specialist

Amy worked active duty guard for the homeland response force for a few years, then changed her job to a Military Police Officer in 2019 to go on a deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba for a year, and then she re-classed to Infantry in November of 2021

Amy just signed another 6 year contract, but plans on retiring with 20 years of service

Amy wanted to hear Have You Forgotten? by Darryl Worley

