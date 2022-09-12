Alexzander Scott is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Alexzander is currently serving at Fort Bragg, NC as Airborne Infantry

Alexzander’s main duties are to get behind enemy lines by airborne jumps and secure airfields for a foothold in enemy positions and to close with and destroy the enemy

Alexzander wanted to hear Even Though I’m Leaving by Luke Combs

