Adam Wagner is the newest recruit on our “Salute to Freedom” team … thank you for your service!!!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com

Adam is in the Illinois National Guard and has been enlisted since 2013

Adam’s current rank is a Corporal and he’s a heavy equipment mechanic. Some of his duties include rebuilding hydraulic cylinders for dozers, graders, excavators and other various construction equipment

Adam operated a COVID testing site and then later a COVID vaccination mission all over the state of Illinois as a mobile vaccination team. He traveled all over the state setting up vaccination sites to serve the public

Adam wanted to hear Let Me See Ya Girl by Cole Swindell

At 92.3 WIL we are proud of the U.S. Military men and women who are serving & have served our country and we want to salute those who protect our freedom! Fill out the form HERE

We want to brag on you so tell us what branch you served, what songs get you through the day, and a little about YOU! Then we’ll honor you on air, online, give you a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of your favorite songs!

Brought to you by RNR Tire Express … $20 down gets you four new tires at RNRmidwest.com