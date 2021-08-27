Ryan Hurd sets his sights on his 15-track debut album, ‘Pelago‘

Sony Music Nashville

After years of being one of Nashville’s most in-demand country songwriters and a steadily rising artist in his own right, Ryan Hurd has announced the release of his debut album.

The project, called Pelago, will be out this fall and contain 15 songs, many of which were inspired by the singer’s childhood growing up near Lake Michigan. The track list includes previously-released love ballads like “To a T” and “Diamonds or Twine,” which Ryan has released over the years in part as dedications to his fellow country artist wife, Maren Morris.

Speaking of Maren, she’s featured on Pelago, too: The couple’s current country radio single duet, “Chasing After You,” is the third track on the project.

Additionally, Ryan is celebrating his album announcement with another new song, called “June, July, August.” Pelago will be out in full on October 15, but it’s available to pre-add and pre-save now.

