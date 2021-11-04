Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris have been “Chasing After You” at a famous Music City hotel

Sony Music Nashville

If the CMA-nominated video Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd made for “Chasing After You” leaves you dizzy, it’s possible for you to practically step into it.

“The tabletop/spinning part… was done in a studio,” Maren explains. “But the rest of the video, we shot at The Hermitage Hotel here in [Nashville], which I had never been to before, but it’s beautiful.”

“And they were nice enough to let us shoot for the day,” she continues. “But [it] just really had that kind of arched ceiling and walkways and kind of old vibe that we wanted.”

Shot while the legendary Music City destination was shut down due to COVID-19, the clip was largely centered in the hotel’s restaurant and renowned watering hole.

Ever the supportive husband, Ryan reveals his wife did a lot more than just show up and lip sync.

“Maren did a lot of the video conceptualizing with the director, TK McKamy, so she actually deserves most of the credit for all of that,” he says, adding, “That bar is so cool… Oak Bar, yeah.”

“I know it’s a historic hotel…” Maren interjects. “We should tell more people like, ‘Hey, come to the Hermitage Hotel. It’s where we shot “Chasing After You.'”

The hotel’s revamped restaurant and bar, Drusie & Darr, is set to open around the middle of the month, perhaps an appropriate place for Ryan and Maren to celebrate, should they take home trophies for Musical Event or Music Video for their duet.

Maren also defends her Female Vocalist title on the 55th CMA Awards, which air live from Nashville Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

